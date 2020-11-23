12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock moved upwards by 3.53% to $1.17 during Monday's after-market session. Professional Diversity's trading volume hit 504 shares by close, accounting for 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.

Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) shares rose 3.45% to $3.29. At the close, Babcock & Wilcox's trading volume reached 3.8K shares. This is 2.91% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $171.1 million.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) stock moved upwards by 3.29% to $8.47. At the close, Sharps Compliance's trading volume reached 883 shares. This is 0.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $139.6 million.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) stock moved upwards by 2.32% to $28.99. Trading volume for this security closed at 258.1K, accounting for 35.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) stock increased by 1.75% to $46.99. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 45.2K shares, which is 4.73 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares increased by 1.62% to $0.94. This security traded at a volume of 33.0K shares come close, making up 7.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million.

Losers

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) stock declined by 18.9% to $12.06 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Danaos's trading volume reached 23.0K shares. This is 10.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $246.6 million.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) stock declined by 5.72% to $7.26. At the close, Greenland Technologies's trading volume reached 40.1K shares. This is 1.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $72.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) shares declined by 3.96% to $3.28. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.8K, accounting for 0.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) shares declined by 3.87% to $1.99. Trading volume for this security closed at 74.3K, accounting for 11.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.8 million.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock declined by 3.14% to $3.4. At the close, BIO-key International's trading volume reached 10.9K shares. This is 0.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) stock fell 3.04% to $5.43. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.1K shares, which is 0.36 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.