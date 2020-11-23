12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares moved upwards by 7.65% to $30.65 during Monday's after-market session. Nutanix's trading volume hit 534.9K shares by close, accounting for 15.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) stock rose 5.45% to $69.99. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 135.6K shares, which is 25.13 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares rose 4.67% to $1.12. Trading volume for this security closed at 887, accounting for 0.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares rose 3.31% to $24.61. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 561 shares, which is 0.31 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $632.6 million.

Datto Holding (NYSE:MSP) stock moved upwards by 3.15% to $27.8. This security traded at a volume of 19.2K shares come close, making up 3.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) shares increased by 2.8% to $8.44. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.6K shares, which is 4.17 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $260.2 million.

Losers

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock decreased by 5.47% to $1.21 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Borqs Technologies's trading volume reached 80.6K shares. This is 2.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.4 million.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) stock fell 3.75% to $39.31. Daqo New Energy's trading volume hit 39.7K shares by close, accounting for 19.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares declined by 2.6% to $2.25. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 87.0K shares, which is 1.63 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $329.4 million.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock decreased by 2.6% to $1.12. At the close, Inpixon's trading volume reached 612.4K shares. This is 26.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.5 million.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares fell 2.46% to $2.38. This security traded at a volume of 5.2K shares come close, making up 0.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.8 million.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares decreased by 2.18% to $1.35. At the close, Cemtrex's trading volume reached 14.6K shares. This is 1.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.