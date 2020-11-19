12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) stock increased by 9.83% to $14.41 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Caleres's trading volume reached 45.3K shares. This is 6.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $546.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock rose 6.68% to $0.31. At the close, Naked Brand Group's trading volume reached 22.1 million shares. This is 48.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.1 million.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) stock rose 6.22% to $107.55. At the close, Williams-Sonoma's trading volume reached 383.2K shares. This is 31.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) stock increased by 3.94% to $0.4. At the close, Destination XL Group's trading volume reached 62.1K shares. This is 1.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock rose 3.32% to $18.95. At the close, Blink Charging's trading volume reached 141.3K shares. This is 2.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $611.9 million.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) stock rose 3.2% to $6.45. iMedia Brands's trading volume hit 3.5K shares by close, accounting for 1.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.9 million.

Losers

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) stock declined by 3.64% to $35.53 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 11.9K shares come close, making up 0.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) shares fell 2.35% to $52.3. This security traded at a volume of 65.1K shares come close, making up 3.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 billion.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) stock fell 1.96% to $9.51. This security traded at a volume of 3.3K shares come close, making up 0.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.3 million.

Urban Tea (NASDAQ:MYT) shares declined by 1.73% to $1.71. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.2K shares, which is 0.18 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares decreased by 1.44% to $1.03. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 31.4K shares, which is 0.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.7 million.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) shares decreased by 1.4% to $24.05. Jumia Technologies's trading volume hit 287.8K shares by close, accounting for 2.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.