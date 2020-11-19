12 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) shares rose 9.55% to $15.6 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 338.5K, accounting for 10.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares rose 6.65% to $6.25. Nano Dimension's trading volume hit 980.5K shares by close, accounting for 8.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $445.1 million.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) stock rose 4.5% to $241.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 584.5K, accounting for 28.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) shares moved upwards by 3.73% to $4.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 509, accounting for 0.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $130.3 million.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock rose 2.3% to $20.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.9K, accounting for 0.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares moved upwards by 1.75% to $3.48. Waitr Hldgs's trading volume hit 44.2K shares by close, accounting for 1.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $386.2 million.

Losers

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) stock decreased by 8.28% to $5.65 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 16.1K, accounting for 42.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock decreased by 2.3% to $8.52. At the close, SPI Energy's trading volume reached 12.7K shares. This is 0.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $151.6 million.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock declined by 1.67% to $1.18. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 219.6K shares, which is 3.01 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $281.9 million.

9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock declined by 1.64% to $1.2. At the close, 9F's trading volume reached 13.6K shares. This is 0.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.2 million.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares declined by 1.53% to $1.94. At the close, CPS Technologies's trading volume reached 2.7K shares. This is 0.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares decreased by 1.35% to $0.68. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 13.9K shares, which is 0.69 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.1 million.