12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) stock increased by 5.15% to $6.94 during Wednesday's after-market session. Ideal Power's trading volume hit 1.3K shares by close, accounting for 3.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) shares rose 5.05% to $12.3. This security traded at a volume of 43.0K shares come close, making up 21.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.1 million.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock moved upwards by 4.51% to $5.33. At the close, FuelCell Energy's trading volume reached 1.6 million shares. This is 7.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL) stock rose 2.73% to $8.44. Trading volume for this security closed at 94.6K, accounting for 6.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) stock increased by 2.68% to $6.98. This security traded at a volume of 14.8K shares come close, making up 3.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $451.1 million.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares moved upwards by 1.78% to $0.66. At the close, Performant Financial's trading volume reached 1.5K shares. This is 0.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million.

Losers

Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) stock decreased by 5.77% to $3.76 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 3.7K shares come close, making up 1.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $111.9 million.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) stock declined by 4.38% to $1.75. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 116.2K shares, which is 2.52 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $94.5 million.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) stock fell 3.96% to $4.86. Trading volume for this security closed at 9.3K, accounting for 0.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.5 million.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares fell 3.85% to $0.91. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.2K shares, which is 0.13 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.

Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares declined by 3.78% to $2.55. At the close, Sino-Global Shipping's trading volume reached 1.1K shares. This is 0.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.5 million.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) stock decreased by 2.98% to $12.07. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 65.9K shares, which is 7.05 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.