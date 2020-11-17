12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares rose 5.68% to $0.09 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 6.9 million shares come close, making up 19.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) stock rose 4.4% to $5.69. This security traded at a volume of 202 shares come close, making up 0.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.9 million.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) shares moved upwards by 4.08% to $40.0. At the close, La-Z-Boy's trading volume reached 160.3K shares. This is 37.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) shares moved upwards by 2.66% to $17.69. Jumia Technologies's trading volume hit 254.5K shares by close, accounting for 2.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares rose 2.3% to $4.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 11.4K, accounting for 0.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.9 million.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) stock increased by 1.99% to $4.1. Playa Hotels & Resorts's trading volume hit 6.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $545.8 million.

Losers

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares fell 4.17% to $13.56 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Blink Charging's trading volume reached 106.0K shares. This is 1.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $381.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) shares decreased by 3.3% to $2.35. Trading volume for this security closed at 449, accounting for 0.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) stock decreased by 3.26% to $26.13. At the close, Lovesac's trading volume reached 15.4K shares. This is 4.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.4 million.

Urban Tea (NASDAQ:MYT) shares decreased by 2.87% to $1.7. This security traded at a volume of 13.4K shares come close, making up 0.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.5 million.

Sequential Brands Gr (NASDAQ:SQBG) stock fell 2.21% to $8.44. Trading volume for this security closed at 13.0K, accounting for 3.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $556.2 million.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) stock declined by 1.94% to $27.81. This security traded at a volume of 44.1K shares come close, making up 2.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.