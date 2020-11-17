12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) shares moved upwards by 10.43% to $2.54 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 644.3K shares come close, making up 60.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 million.

Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares moved upwards by 5.64% to $2.62. This security traded at a volume of 6.2K shares come close, making up 1.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.7 million.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares rose 2.18% to $0.43. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.8K, accounting for 0.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock increased by 1.99% to $1.78. At the close, Astrotech's trading volume reached 2.1K shares. This is 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) stock moved upwards by 1.69% to $4.79. EuroDry's trading volume hit 2.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares rose 1.65% to $2.45. At the close, Digital Ally's trading volume reached 380 shares. This is 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Losers

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock declined by 15.31% to $5.2 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 55.2K shares, which is 13.45 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) stock fell 3.87% to $14.68. This security traded at a volume of 28.7K shares come close, making up 9.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) shares declined by 3.48% to $25.0. This security traded at a volume of 92.5K shares come close, making up 15.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares fell 3.17% to $0.4. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 166.7K shares, which is 7.15 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares decreased by 2.89% to $0.78. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 16.8K shares, which is 0.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) stock declined by 2.46% to $38.52. Air Lease's trading volume hit 85.0K shares by close, accounting for 9.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.