12 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares rose 5.02% to $6.27 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.4K shares, which is 4.36 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.8 million.

OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) stock moved upwards by 2.49% to $4.1. OLB Group's trading volume hit 2.3K shares by close, accounting for 4.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock moved upwards by 2.34% to $6.11. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.1K shares, which is 4.26 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.

TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock moved upwards by 2.33% to $2.19. This security traded at a volume of 8.2K shares come close, making up 3.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.2 million.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) stock increased by 1.88% to $17.32. At the close, McAfee's trading volume reached 1.3K shares. This is 0.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) shares moved upwards by 1.74% to $9.35. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 27.1K shares, which is 2.05 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock fell 4.69% to $5.8 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 491.3K, accounting for 7.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $200.3 million.

Ameri Holdings (NASDAQ:AMRH) shares declined by 3.21% to $1.21. At the close, Ameri Holdings's trading volume reached 521 shares. This is 0.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares fell 2.95% to $1.32. This security traded at a volume of 1.6K shares come close, making up 0.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.0 million.

8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) shares fell 2.69% to $18.82. At the close, 8x8's trading volume reached 332.1K shares. This is 26.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares declined by 2.36% to $2.11. Mogo's trading volume hit 36.7K shares by close, accounting for 2.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.8 million.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock decreased by 2.07% to $3.79. Sunworks's trading volume hit 5.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.0 million.