12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) stock increased by 176.61% to $12.42 during Wednesday's after-market session. EuroDry's trading volume hit 687.9K shares by close, accounting for 1533.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock increased by 22.05% to $2.38. Trading volume for this security closed at 156.8K, accounting for 194.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million.

Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) stock increased by 20.06% to $3.89. Pangaea Logistics Solns's trading volume hit 78.4K shares by close, accounting for 162.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $175.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares moved upwards by 18.06% to $3.66. Euroseas's trading volume hit 192.0K shares by close, accounting for 116.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock moved upwards by 16.8% to $0.98. At the close, Pyxis Tankers's trading volume reached 57.7K shares. This is 57.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares moved upwards by 9.43% to $0.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.4 million, accounting for 40.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.4 million.

Losers

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) stock decreased by 7.48% to $4.58 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Greenland Technologies's trading volume reached 41.1K shares. This is 1.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 million.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) stock decreased by 6.17% to $4.72. Trading volume for this security closed at 44.4K, accounting for 25.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) shares decreased by 5.99% to $2.83. This security traded at a volume of 7.1K shares come close, making up 46.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares declined by 4.81% to $1.19. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 476.4K shares, which is 382.35 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares decreased by 2.39% to $0.82. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 10.5K shares, which is 5.39 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) stock decreased by 1.88% to $2.61. Trading volume for this security closed at 413, accounting for 0.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.