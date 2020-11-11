12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock increased by 4.24% to $2.95 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 414 shares come close, making up 0.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) stock moved upwards by 1.64% to $28.39. At the close, ON Semiconductor's trading volume reached 368.3K shares. This is 5.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 billion.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) shares increased by 1.13% to $23.98. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 38.6K shares, which is 2.85 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) stock moved upwards by 1.07% to $19.72. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 387.3K shares, which is 4.57 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock moved upwards by 1.05% to $2.87. This security traded at a volume of 5.2K shares come close, making up 1.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $120.7 million.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock rose 1.04% to $3.85. Bit Digital's trading volume hit 300 shares by close, accounting for 0.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) shares decreased by 3.5% to $2.76 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 77.6K, accounting for 3.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) stock declined by 2.86% to $26.0. This security traded at a volume of 106.0K shares come close, making up 9.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares declined by 2.57% to $1.9. Mogo's trading volume hit 3.6K shares by close, accounting for 0.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.9 million.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) stock declined by 2.3% to $2.56. Canaan's trading volume hit 180.9K shares by close, accounting for 8.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $401.0 million.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) stock decreased by 2.0% to $117.32. Trading volume for this security closed at 39.0K, accounting for 38.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Xerox Holdings (NYSE:XRX) shares decreased by 1.56% to $20.89. At the close, Xerox Holdings's trading volume reached 136.5K shares. This is 4.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.