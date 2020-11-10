12 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares moved upwards by 4.92% to $2.13 during Tuesday's after-market session. Datasea's trading volume hit 137 shares by close, accounting for 0.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.6 million.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) stock rose 4.2% to $31.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 135.1K shares, which is 32.05 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock increased by 3.92% to $0.59. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.7K, accounting for 0.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 million.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock increased by 1.93% to $2.11. This security traded at a volume of 682 shares come close, making up 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock rose 1.92% to $1.06. At the close, 9F's trading volume reached 11.0K shares. This is 0.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.4 million.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) stock moved upwards by 1.85% to $60.53. This security traded at a volume of 132.0K shares come close, making up 34.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) stock declined by 18.54% to $13.8 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 4.0K shares come close, making up 1.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $423.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares fell 12.21% to $1.87. At the close, Mogo's trading volume reached 86.5K shares. This is 6.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.0 million.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) stock decreased by 10.97% to $31.59. Model N's trading volume hit 39.4K shares by close, accounting for 13.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) stock declined by 9.99% to $83.35. This security traded at a volume of 837.2K shares come close, making up 17.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) shares fell 7.97% to $3.34. This security traded at a volume of 1.2 million shares come close, making up 414.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) stock decreased by 3.32% to $35.88. Bentley Systems's trading volume hit 3.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.