12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) stock increased by 3.44% to $2.4 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, AutoWeb's trading volume reached 10.8K shares. This is 1.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) shares increased by 2.42% to $13.5. This security traded at a volume of 155.3K shares come close, making up 10.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.

Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) stock moved upwards by 2.27% to $2.7. Hall Of Fame Resort's trading volume hit 1.3K shares by close, accounting or 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock rose 1.99% to $2.55. This security traded at a volume of 99.3K shares come close, making up 1.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $266.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares increased by 1.59% to $10.17. At the close, ANGI Homeservices's trading volume reached 134.1K shares. This is 4.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) shares increased by 1.11% to $1960.0. Cable One's trading volume hit 2.2K shares by close, accounting for 5.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) stock decreased by 3.36% to $0.63 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.2K shares, which is 0.32 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $83.7 million.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) shares decreased by 2.21% to $1.33. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 900 shares, which is 0.04 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) stock fell 1.57% to $1.89. Liquid Media Group's trading volume hit 681 shares by close, accounting for 0.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) shares fell 1.47% to $6.06. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.4K shares, which is 0.21 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $357.8 million.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock decreased by 1.36% to $0.71. At the close, IZEA Worldwide's trading volume reached 6.2K shares. This is 0.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) stock decreased by 1.17% to $22.06. Groupon's trading volume hit 50.6K shares by close, accounting for 2.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $626.4 million.