12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares moved upwards by 22.95% to $4.82 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Oncternal Therapeutics's trading volume reached 238.6K shares. This is 17.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) stock moved upwards by 6.51% to $6.38. Verona Pharma's trading volume hit 511 shares by close, accounting for 0.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.9 million.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) stock moved upwards by 3.83% to $5.95. This security traded at a volume of 136 shares come close, making up 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.7 million.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) shares increased by 2.91% to $4.58. This security traded at a volume of 4.6K shares come close, making up 0.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $80.9 million.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares rose 2.49% to $0.29. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.6K, accounting for 0.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) stock rose 2.28% to $0.99. CohBar's trading volume hit 3.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.7 million.

Losers

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock declined by 4.84% to $0.24 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 10.4 million shares, which is 48.37 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) stock declined by 4.12% to $4.31. At the close, Liquidia Technologies's trading volume reached 41.2K shares. This is 5.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $122.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) stock decreased by 3.85% to $1.0. At the close, Miragen Therapeutics's trading volume reached 15.3K shares. This is 0.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.0 million.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) stock declined by 3.85% to $9.37. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.3 million shares, which is 13.12 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares decreased by 3.21% to $0.56. Artelo Biosciences's trading volume hit 3.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) stock fell 2.78% to $2.1. This security traded at a volume of 1.9K shares come close, making up 2.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.5 million.