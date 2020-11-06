12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) stock rose 6.24% to $6.63 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 918, accounting for 0.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) shares increased by 5.16% to $233.88. Daqo New Energy's trading volume hit 22.2K shares by close, accounting for 4.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC) shares increased by 2.36% to $6.49. At the close, Wrap Technologies's trading volume reached 5.6K shares. This is 0.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.8 million.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) stock increased by 2.24% to $14.11. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 488.0K shares, which is 1.16 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) stock moved upwards by 1.94% to $10.49. Yalla Group's trading volume hit 24.5K shares by close, accounting for 1.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

9F (NASDAQ:JFU) shares increased by 1.55% to $1.29. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.7K shares, which is 0.06 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.0 million.

Losers

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) shares decreased by 3.7% to $25.52 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, 21Vianet Group's trading volume reached 16.4K shares. This is 1.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares fell 3.54% to $3.82. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.9K shares, which is 2.75 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) stock fell 3.23% to $18.01. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.9K shares, which is 1.52 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $451.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) stock decreased by 2.92% to $1.0. This security traded at a volume of 4.5K shares come close, making up 0.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock fell 2.09% to $0.92. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.6K shares, which is 0.09 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $154.4 million.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares fell 1.93% to $1.02. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 8.0K shares, which is 0.32 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.