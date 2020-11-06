12 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Vista Oil & Gas SAB (NYSE:VIST) shares rose 22.17% to $2.7 during Friday's after-market session. Vista Oil & Gas SAB's trading volume hit 187.4K shares by close, accounting for 85.72% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $235.7 million.

Berry (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) shares moved upwards by 2.24% to $2.73. At the close, Berry (bry)'s trading volume reached 80.9K shares. This is 23.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) shares rose 1.7% to $2.38. This security traded at a volume of 272 shares come close, making up 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) stock rose 1.38% to $0.63. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.8K, accounting for 0.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) stock moved upwards by 0.96% to $4.17. Marathon Oil's trading volume hit 4.6 million shares by close, accounting for 17.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) stock rose 0.89% to $6.8. At the close, Pacific Ethanol's trading volume reached 96.7K shares. This is 1.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $377.3 million.

Losers

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) shares declined by 7.59% to $1.28 during Friday's after-market session. Target Hospitality's trading volume hit 171 shares by close, accounting for 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.0 million.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) stock declined by 2.51% to $15.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 839.7K, accounting for 12.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 billion.

Permianville Royalty (NYSE:PVL) shares decreased by 2.45% to $0.46. At the close, Permianville Royalty's trading volume reached 327 shares. This is 0.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

Torchlight Energy Res (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares decreased by 1.98% to $0.26. This security traded at a volume of 500 shares come close, making up 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) shares decreased by 0.97% to $1.03. This security traded at a volume of 600 shares come close, making up 0.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) stock decreased by 0.93% to $5.35. Trading volume for this security closed at 50.3K, accounting for 1.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.