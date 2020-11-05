12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares rose 22.79% to $1.12 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Charles & Colvard's trading volume reached 240.0K shares. This is 119.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) stock moved upwards by 11.58% to $2.6. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 9.6K shares, which is 9.68 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) stock rose 9.31% to $3.17. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 31.6K shares, which is 12.91 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares increased by 7.92% to $32.7. At the close, Betterware de Mexico SAB's trading volume reached 123 shares. This is 0.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) stock moved upwards by 5.82% to $40.0. At the close, Farfetch's trading volume reached 185.0K shares. This is 3.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 billion.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) shares moved upwards by 2.9% to $1.24. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.6K, accounting for 0.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $83.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Losers

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) stock decreased by 15.16% to $1.12 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 14.1K shares, which is 13.51 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) stock declined by 5.24% to $120.0. This security traded at a volume of 1.7 million shares come close, making up 8.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) stock fell 2.96% to $26.89. At the close, Nautilus's trading volume reached 93.6K shares. This is 3.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $801.7 million.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) stock decreased by 2.4% to $17.5. At the close, At Home Group's trading volume reached 59.3K shares. This is 1.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) stock declined by 2.38% to $65.01. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 225.9K shares, which is 14.23 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) shares fell 2.11% to $10.21. Everi Holdings's trading volume hit 98.3K shares by close, accounting for 3.99% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $871.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.