12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) stock moved upwards by 14.4% to $7.9 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 511.5K shares come close, making up 12.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) stock rose 10.13% to $114.38. At the close, Zillow Gr's trading volume reached 496.5K shares. This is 14.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) shares rose 10.09% to $114.62. This security traded at a volume of 46.9K shares come close, making up 6.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares rose 7.14% to $2.55. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 122.8K shares, which is 3.73 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.4 million.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) stock increased by 4.89% to $123.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.3 million, accounting for 34.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $151.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares moved upwards by 2.98% to $231.78. This security traded at a volume of 1.5 million shares come close, making up 19.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) shares fell 19.45% to $4.06 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 69.7K shares, which is 5.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $435.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) stock decreased by 7.64% to $118.53. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 462.0K shares, which is 22.02 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) stock fell 6.16% to $3.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 92.8K, accounting for 37.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) stock declined by 2.45% to $11.17. At the close, ANGI Homeservices's trading volume reached 18.6K shares. This is 0.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) stock fell 2.29% to $6.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 13.8K, accounting for 0.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $354.3 million.

DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) stock declined by 2.29% to $15.0. This security traded at a volume of 7.7K shares come close, making up 0.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.