12 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) shares increased by 12.76% to $10.6 during Thursday's after-market session. Inseego's trading volume hit 150.0K shares by close, accounting for 6.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) shares moved upwards by 12.63% to $23.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 111, accounting for 0.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $124.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) stock moved upwards by 11.87% to $8.48. This security traded at a volume of 8.4K shares come close, making up 1.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) stock rose 11.78% to $7.4. This security traded at a volume of 712.6K shares come close, making up 21.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) shares rose 11.61% to $722.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 145.0K, accounting for 14.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Square (NYSE:SQ) shares rose 8.93% to $191.3. This security traded at a volume of 1.1 million shares come close, making up 11.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) stock fell 18.67% to $8.15 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 71.2K, accounting for 9.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) stock declined by 11.8% to $127.76. This security traded at a volume of 138.7K shares come close, making up 5.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) shares fell 9.22% to $17.25. At the close, Pluralsight's trading volume reached 35.3K shares. This is 3.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares fell 8.5% to $36.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.0K, accounting for 0.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) shares fell 7.88% to $60.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 225.8K, accounting for 24.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock fell 7.34% to $2.4. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 84.7K shares, which is 1.75 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.