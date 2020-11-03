12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) stock moved upwards by 1.59% to $6.29 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 9.9K shares, which is 2.05 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $385.0 million.

Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares moved upwards by 1.44% to $0.71. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.7K, accounting for 0.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock rose 1.13% to $11.54. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 9.3K shares, which is 0.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $747.3 million.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) shares rose 1.09% to $1.84. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.6K shares, which is 0.09 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $251.3 million.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares increased by 0.93% to $2.16. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.3K shares, which is 0.37 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) shares rose 0.76% to $35.78. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 300 shares, which is 0.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 billion.

Losers

Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) stock decreased by 2.64% to $1.85 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 29.5K shares, which is 3.72 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock fell 1.92% to $0.88. At the close, Foresight Autonomous's trading volume reached 2.4K shares. This is 0.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 million.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) stock declined by 1.55% to $1.92. Trading volume for this security closed at 162, accounting for 0.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares fell 1.48% to $9.02. Blink Charging's trading volume hit 43.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $253.3 million.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) stock fell 1.38% to $36.3. Hovnanian Enterprises's trading volume hit 52.4K shares by close, accounting for 26.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $222.5 million.

Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) stock fell 1.02% to $6.85. At the close, Kandi Technologies Gr's trading volume reached 1.9K shares. This is 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $362.0 million.