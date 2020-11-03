12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) shares rose 3.71% to $2.51 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 21.4K shares, which is 14.66 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $134.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) stock rose 2.27% to $13.96. Trading volume for this security closed at 17.5K, accounting for 28.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $348.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) stock moved upwards by 2.27% to $9.0. This security traded at a volume of 700 shares come close, making up 0.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.6 million.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) stock rose 2.25% to $0.84. ENGlobal's trading volume hit 877 shares by close, accounting for 0.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock rose 2.11% to $1.93. Trading volume for this security closed at 24.6K, accounting for 0.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.

Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares increased by 1.19% to $20.4. At the close, Kratos Defense & Security's trading volume reached 113.2K shares. This is 11.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) shares declined by 2.67% to $72.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.5K shares, which is 1.26 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) stock fell 2.59% to $10.18. This security traded at a volume of 3.6K shares come close, making up 8.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $201.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock decreased by 1.89% to $0.42. This security traded at a volume of 124.0K shares come close, making up 2.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.6 million.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) stock fell 1.49% to $22.52. At the close, Raven Industries's trading volume reached 6.7K shares. This is 3.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $806.9 million.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock declined by 1.43% to $2.76. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.2K shares, which is 0.05 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares decreased by 1.29% to $2.29. This security traded at a volume of 43.7K shares come close, making up 0.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $483.1 million.