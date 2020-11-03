12 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares increased by 14.17% to $26.5 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Super Micro Computer's trading volume reached 63.4K shares. This is 18.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock increased by 1.91% to $0.5. This security traded at a volume of 237 shares come close, making up 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares increased by 1.76% to $1.14. This security traded at a volume of 3.7K shares come close, making up 0.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.

Peck Holdings (NASDAQ:PECK) shares rose 1.49% to $6.71. At the close, Peck Holdings's trading volume reached 283 shares. This is 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock increased by 1.38% to $2.18. At the close, Marin Software's trading volume reached 1.0K shares. This is 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) stock increased by 1.22% to $13.25. At the close, Mitek Systems's trading volume reached 8.0K shares. This is 1.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $545.3 million.

Losers

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares decreased by 9.13% to $2.39 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 504, accounting for 0.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock decreased by 1.46% to $1.35. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.8K, accounting for 0.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) stock decreased by 1.15% to $204.01. Trading volume for this security closed at 300, accounting for 0.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock declined by 1.15% to $3.46. Riot Blockchain's trading volume hit 3.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $119.5 million.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares fell 1.14% to $3.76. This security traded at a volume of 134.0K shares come close, making up 3.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $785.4 million.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) stock fell 1.02% to $3.92. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.2K, accounting for 0.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $154.0 million.