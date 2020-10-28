12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) stock increased by 9.21% to $23.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, NIC's trading volume reached 64.0K shares. This is 20.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares rose 7.53% to $23.27. At the close, Ultra Clean Holdings's trading volume reached 39.1K shares. This is 7.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $928.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares increased by 4.53% to $0.53. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.3K shares, which is 0.14 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) stock rose 4.44% to $506.0. ServiceNow's trading volume hit 183.7K shares by close, accounting for 12.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $96.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) stock moved upwards by 4.4% to $68.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 11.6K shares, which is 1.53 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH) stock increased by 3.78% to $73.79. At the close, Cognizant Tech Solns's trading volume reached 649.4K shares. This is 21.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) shares fell 5.13% to $29.81 during Wednesday's after-market session. Onto Innovation's trading volume hit 33.1K shares by close, accounting for 12.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) stock declined by 4.78% to $55.0. This security traded at a volume of 4.4K shares come close, making up 1.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) shares fell 4.2% to $79.01. This security traded at a volume of 127.5K shares come close, making up 17.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 billion.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) stock fell 3.95% to $26.75. Impinj's trading volume hit 1.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $606.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Global Blue Group Holding (NYSE:GB) stock fell 3.42% to $8.05. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.3K shares, which is 5.75 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) stock decreased by 3.34% to $64.01. Trading volume for this security closed at 99.7K, accounting for 9.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.