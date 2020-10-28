12 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) stock rose 4.47% to $0.91 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 99.2K shares, which is 2.33 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) shares rose 3.48% to $0.89. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.1K shares, which is 0.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.1 million.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) stock rose 2.73% to $0.23. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 18.1K shares, which is 0.27 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) shares moved upwards by 2.57% to $0.74. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 437.4K shares, which is 1.81 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $475.7 million.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) stock moved upwards by 1.9% to $1.07. Kosmos Energy's trading volume hit 319.0K shares by close, accounting for 4.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $433.5 million.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) stock increased by 1.58% to $0.27. Gulfport Energy's trading volume hit 41.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.1 million.

Losers

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) shares decreased by 3.74% to $3.35 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 449.7K shares come close, making up 4.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $899.1 million.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) shares fell 3.04% to $1.44. At the close, W&T Offshore's trading volume reached 85.0K shares. This is 3.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.0 million.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) shares decreased by 2.58% to $0.32. U.S. Well Services's trading volume hit 3.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.

Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE:SOI) stock decreased by 2.08% to $5.67. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 19.3K shares, which is 7.93 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.7 million.

American Res (NASDAQ:AREC) stock decreased by 1.92% to $1.54. Trading volume for this security closed at 17.3K, accounting for 0.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) stock declined by 1.51% to $16.39. Sprague Resources's trading volume hit 3.1K shares by close, accounting for 11.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $375.7 million.