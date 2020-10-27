Market Overview

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2020 4:46pm
Gainers

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) stock rose 4.43% to $11.78 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Fluor's trading volume reached 107.7K shares. This is 4.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) shares increased by 4.2% to $25.8. Systemax's trading volume hit 5.4K shares by close, accounting for 7.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $966.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) stock increased by 1.94% to $1.05. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 729 shares, which is 0.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $288.6 million.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) stock rose 1.41% to $38.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 122.2K shares, which is 5.22 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares rose 1.31% to $14.98. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 437.4K shares, which is 1.61 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) stock moved upwards by 1.3% to $2.33. At the close, Digital Ally's trading volume reached 633.5K shares. This is 32.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.1 million.

 

Losers

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares decreased by 5.52% to $94.51 during Tuesday's after-market session. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's trading volume hit 197.9K shares by close, accounting for 14.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) stock fell 4.24% to $2.26. Art's-Way Manufacturing's trading volume hit 4.7K shares by close, accounting for 7.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares declined by 4.07% to $1.18. Trading volume for this security closed at 61.4K, accounting for 2.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) shares decreased by 2.87% to $14.25. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 53.4K shares, which is 5.21 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $654.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) stock declined by 2.42% to $46.03. Comfort Systems USA's trading volume hit 23.2K shares by close, accounting for 8.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock fell 2.17% to $1.81. At the close, Sino-Global Shipping's trading volume reached 2.3K shares. This is 3.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million.

 

