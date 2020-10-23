12 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) shares moved upwards by 40.62% to $1.8 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 990.4K shares come close, making up 578.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.7 million.

Alliance Resource (NASDAQ:ARLP) stock moved upwards by 1.92% to $3.18. Alliance Resource's trading volume hit 9.2K shares by close, accounting for 1.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $404.4 million.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) shares moved upwards by 1.78% to $59.89. This security traded at a volume of 47.7K shares come close, making up 5.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) stock rose 1.47% to $0.25. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.4K, accounting for 0.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) shares increased by 1.37% to $4.05. At the close, Antero Resources's trading volume reached 301.9K shares. This is 2.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) shares increased by 1.13% to $0.9. At the close, Tellurian's trading volume reached 24.9K shares. This is 0.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.0 million.

Losers

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) stock decreased by 2.65% to $1.29 during Friday's after-market session. Kosmos Energy's trading volume hit 209.4K shares by close, accounting for 2.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $522.6 million.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares declined by 2.27% to $5.18. Trading volume for this security closed at 47.6K, accounting for 0.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) shares declined by 2.1% to $0.27. At the close, Gulfport Energy's trading volume reached 61.9K shares. This is 0.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) shares fell 1.92% to $0.88. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 106.8K shares, which is 8.11 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.1 million.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) stock decreased by 1.32% to $15.94. At the close, EQT's trading volume reached 882.4K shares. This is 20.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) shares decreased by 1.06% to $13.18. At the close, Halliburton's trading volume reached 745.3K shares. This is 5.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.