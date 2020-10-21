Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer And Lithia Motors CEO Talk Plans, Competition

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2020 6:51pm   Comments
Share:
Jim Cramer And Lithia Motors CEO Talk Plans, Competition

On CNBC's "Mad Money" Wednesday evening, Jim Cramer interviewed Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) CEO Bryan Deboer about the company's competitive strategy approach against Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA).

Deboer says the company plans on competing with Carvana by first launching its Driveway.com strategy, which is an e-commerce solution. Drivway.com lets customers purchase or sell vehicles online and schedule at-home services.

See Also: Carvana, Vroom Rally On Goldman Sachs Upgrade: The Bull Case For Auto E-Commerce

There are 20,000 cars on online now and the company also has a seven-day, no questions asked return policy, according to Deboer. He expects the first quarter of the year to have an additional 20,000-30,000 vehicles online and will be able to be the first to offer a seven-day, no questions asked return policy on new cars.

Lastly, Deborn notes the company made approximately a quarter billion dollars in net profit in the third quarter from dealership acquisitions, which sets up the company well to purchase more in the future.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LAD)

'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Auto Stocks
Lithia Motors: Q3 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For October 21, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 19, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bryan Deboer CNBC Jim CramerAfter-Hours Center Media

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.