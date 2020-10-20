12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares rose 100.0% to $3.32 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.9 million shares come close, making up 317.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) shares moved upwards by 3.72% to $7.65. Trading volume for this security closed at 81.3K, accounting for 11.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $917.4 million.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) stock rose 2.42% to $34.48. At the close, Builders FirstSource's trading volume reached 15.1K shares. This is 0.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock moved upwards by 2.19% to $0.46. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 13.7K shares, which is 0.17 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) shares increased by 2.14% to $24.0. At the close, Griffon's trading volume reached 32.0K shares. This is 6.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares rose 1.8% to $1.13. Trading volume for this security closed at 626, accounting for 0.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $310.6 million.

Losers

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) stock declined by 6.42% to $2.77 during Tuesday's after-market session. Greenland Technologies's trading volume hit 5.4K shares by close, accounting for 5.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares fell 3.49% to $2.77. Trading volume for this security closed at 178.7K, accounting for 2.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $148.9 million.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) stock decreased by 2.95% to $75.69. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 26.7K shares, which is 17.88 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock fell 2.67% to $1.82. Code Chain New Continent's trading volume hit 4.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.9 million.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) shares declined by 1.95% to $0.52. This security traded at a volume of 4.7K shares come close, making up 0.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares fell 1.57% to $0.41. Nxt-ID's trading volume hit 13.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.