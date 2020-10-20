12 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock increased by 17.85% to $1.65 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.1 million shares, which is 74.43 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $319.8 million.

MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock moved upwards by 10.74% to $1.34. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 346.4K shares, which is 30.43 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock increased by 7.98% to $1.62. This security traded at a volume of 4.3K shares come close, making up 10.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) stock moved upwards by 3.58% to $267.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.8K shares, which is 0.84 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares rose 2.13% to $2.87. This security traded at a volume of 4.9K shares come close, making up 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) stock moved upwards by 1.99% to $21.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 50.7K shares, which is 4.89 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock decreased by 2.48% to $1.18 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Verb Tech's trading volume reached 748 shares. This is 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.2 million.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) stock fell 2.05% to $80.1. At the close, JFrog's trading volume reached 9.1K shares. This is 0.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares fell 1.94% to $6.59. Trading volume for this security closed at 436.8K, accounting for 13.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) stock declined by 1.53% to $1.29. At the close, Vislink Technologies's trading volume reached 118 shares. This is 0.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.8 million.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares declined by 1.28% to $1.55. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 8.2K shares, which is 0.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares decreased by 1.27% to $94.79. Trading volume for this security closed at 433.8K, accounting for 68.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.