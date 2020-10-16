12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock increased by 2.64% to $0.1 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Naked Brand Group's trading volume reached 1.1 million shares. This is 4.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock rose 2.41% to $2.12. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 133.5K shares, which is 11.48 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.0 million.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares increased by 2.21% to $0.79. At the close, J.Jill's trading volume reached 5.4K shares. This is 0.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) stock increased by 2.07% to $8.35. At the close, Del Taco Restaurants's trading volume reached 38.6K shares. This is 7.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $309.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) stock moved upwards by 1.24% to $7.32. At the close, Regis's trading volume reached 27.0K shares. This is 5.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.3 million.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) shares moved upwards by 1.19% to $2.53. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 41.6K shares, which is 0.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $239.0 million.

Losers

L Brands (NYSE:LB) stock declined by 2.62% to $32.44 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, L Brands's trading volume reached 335.8K shares. This is 5.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 billion.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) shares fell 1.46% to $23.06. Nautilus's trading volume hit 114.4K shares by close, accounting for 5.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $687.5 million.

Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) stock fell 1.3% to $15.96. Dave & Buster's Enter's trading volume hit 38.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $756.2 million.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) stock fell 1.21% to $18.81. Red Rock Resorts's trading volume hit 13.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares declined by 1.18% to $1.68. Trading volume for this security closed at 13.8K, accounting for 1.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) shares decreased by 1.12% to $15.05. Trading volume for this security closed at 262.2K, accounting for 2.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.