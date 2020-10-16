12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares rose 3.05% to $3.37 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 347.7K, accounting for 4.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.1 million.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock moved upwards by 1.86% to $0.16. Castor Maritime's trading volume hit 11.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock increased by 1.81% to $1.12. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.0K, accounting for 84.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) stock increased by 1.73% to $2.34. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 68.4K shares, which is 0.73 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) shares moved upwards by 1.58% to $16.95. This security traded at a volume of 17.9K shares come close, making up 0.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $933.4 million.

TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) stock increased by 0.88% to $1.14. This security traded at a volume of 983 shares come close, making up 0.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $313.4 million.

Losers

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares decreased by 7.41% to $1.25 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Staffing 360 Solutions's trading volume reached 5.8K shares. This is 0.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) shares decreased by 4.85% to $3.34. At the close, Huttig Building Products's trading volume reached 30.8K shares. This is 4.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $89.8 million.

Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) stock decreased by 4.75% to $4.22. Highway Holdings's trading volume hit 24.6K shares by close, accounting for 6.91% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares declined by 1.84% to $2.68. This security traded at a volume of 87.2K shares come close, making up 5.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) stock decreased by 1.39% to $30.71. This security traded at a volume of 89.3K shares come close, making up 6.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares decreased by 1.28% to $3.1. At the close, Polar Power's trading volume reached 1.6K shares. This is 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.