12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares moved upwards by 1.88% to $1.08 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.6K, accounting for 0.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) shares moved upwards by 1.65% to $18.05. Trading volume for this security closed at 105.3K, accounting for 11.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock increased by 1.63% to $1.24. At the close, Borqs Technologies's trading volume reached 1.5K shares. This is 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.7 million.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock moved upwards by 1.6% to $3.16. This security traded at a volume of 6.6K shares come close, making up 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.1 million.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) shares moved upwards by 1.01% to $38.78. This security traded at a volume of 13.5K shares come close, making up 0.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) shares moved upwards by 0.92% to $28.52.

Losers

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock fell 3.68% to $4.73 during Friday's after-market session. Nano Dimension's trading volume hit 235.6K shares by close, accounting for 3.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.8 million.

MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock fell 3.3% to $1.18. Trading volume for this security closed at 9.6K, accounting for 0.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.

Ameri Holdings (NASDAQ:AMRH) shares declined by 2.03% to $1.45. Trading volume for this security closed at 116.8K, accounting for 26.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.

Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) stock declined by 2.02% to $8.77. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 25.6K shares, which is 0.56 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $118.8 million.

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock fell 1.6% to $8.65. SPI Energy's trading volume hit 7.6K shares by close, accounting for 0.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $126.3 million.

Integrated Media (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock fell 1.54% to $4.48. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.5K, accounting for 14.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.