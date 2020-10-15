12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) shares increased by 3.82% to $67.34 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Chewy's trading volume reached 146.6K shares. This is 3.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 billion.

Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock increased by 3.75% to $1.38. Kaixin Auto Hldgs's trading volume hit 45.9K shares by close, accounting for 4.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.6 million.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) stock rose 2.11% to $17.52. This security traded at a volume of 29.2K shares come close, making up 7.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $439.0 million.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares moved upwards by 1.49% to $9.49. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 8.2K shares, which is 0.11 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $266.6 million.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares moved upwards by 1.41% to $2.15. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 36.8K shares, which is 0.51 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.4 million.

Apex Glb Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) shares increased by 1.35% to $7.5. At the close, Apex Glb Brands's trading volume reached 2.8K shares. This is 0.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.7 million.

Losers

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) stock fell 7.81% to $8.64 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Bluegreen Vacations's trading volume reached 11.8K shares. This is 35.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares declined by 6.59% to $1.56. This security traded at a volume of 4.9K shares come close, making up 1.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) stock decreased by 6.16% to $9.75. Del Taco Restaurants's trading volume hit 260.4K shares by close, accounting for 48.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $361.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) stock fell 6.12% to $31.22. Rush Enterprises's trading volume hit 219 shares by close, accounting for 3.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares fell 5.27% to $1.08. At the close, Foresight Autonomous's trading volume reached 66.7K shares. This is 3.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.9 million.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) stock declined by 5.2% to $7.28. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 19.1K shares, which is 3.03 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $243.1 million.