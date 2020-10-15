12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares rose 6.82% to $0.38 during Thursday's after-market session. Nxt-ID's trading volume hit 63.8K shares by close, accounting for 1.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) shares moved upwards by 3.08% to $1.67. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable's trading volume hit 121 shares by close, accounting for 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.

Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) shares moved upwards by 2.97% to $3.81. Highway Holdings's trading volume hit 225.5K shares by close, accounting for 64.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) shares moved upwards by 2.61% to $5.11. This security traded at a volume of 3.1K shares come close, making up 1.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.1 million.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) shares rose 1.63% to $5.61. Arlo Technologies's trading volume hit 28.1K shares by close, accounting for 1.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $437.7 million.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) stock rose 1.6% to $2.54. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 104 shares, which is 0.05 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $67.8 million.

Losers

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares fell 6.82% to $1.23 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 409.4K shares, which is 97.55 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) shares decreased by 6.77% to $16.8. At the close, Marten Transport's trading volume reached 77.7K shares. This is 22.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $921.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) stock declined by 5.76% to $6.65. Costamare's trading volume hit 47.2K shares by close, accounting for 6.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $798.0 million.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) shares declined by 4.06% to $17.08. TrueBlue's trading volume hit 43.2K shares by close, accounting for 16.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $616.9 million.

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock declined by 3.99% to $0.47. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.5K shares, which is 0.15 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $123.2 million.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) stock declined by 3.81% to $72.15. Trading volume for this security closed at 21.4K, accounting for 8.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.