12 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock moved upwards by 2.65% to $1.16 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, MMTEC's trading volume reached 102.7K shares. This is 23.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.

8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) shares moved upwards by 2.54% to $16.53. 8x8's trading volume hit 68.2K shares by close, accounting for 5.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) shares increased by 1.45% to $6.98. Trading volume for this security closed at 780, accounting for 0.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $67.8 million.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) shares rose 1.18% to $90.75. This security traded at a volume of 393.4K shares come close, making up 4.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 billion.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) stock rose 1.15% to $6.11. This security traded at a volume of 288.5K shares come close, making up 8.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $731.1 million.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) stock increased by 1.13% to $7.1. This security traded at a volume of 31.1K shares come close, making up 0.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Losers

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) stock declined by 4.16% to $4.37 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 68.4K shares, which is 6.29 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $525.3 million.

Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) shares declined by 4.11% to $15.94. Alpha & Omega's trading volume hit 3.4K shares by close, accounting for 2.72% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $399.6 million.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) stock declined by 3.6% to $19.61. Trading volume for this security closed at 112.0K, accounting for 12.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares fell 3.58% to $4.32. This security traded at a volume of 751.4K shares come close, making up 13.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $199.0 million.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock declined by 3.55% to $2.99. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.9K shares, which is 0.82 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) stock declined by 3.44% to $7.19. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 12.3K shares, which is 13.53 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.4 million.