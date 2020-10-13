12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) shares increased by 4.87% to $0.3 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Destination XL Group's trading volume reached 5.3K shares. This is 0.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) shares moved upwards by 3.55% to $12.8. Jumia Technologies's trading volume hit 158.7K shares by close, accounting for 1.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares moved upwards by 3.2% to $12.25. Trading volume for this security closed at 117.2K, accounting for 1.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $793.2 million.

Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) stock rose 1.57% to $14.87. At the close, Dave & Buster's Enter's trading volume reached 29.1K shares. This is 0.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $704.6 million.

Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) stock moved upwards by 1.51% to $26.89. At the close, Hyliion Holdings's trading volume reached 158.7K shares. This is 1.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) shares moved upwards by 0.96% to $73.15. At the close, Shake Shack's trading volume reached 47.4K shares. This is 3.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.

Losers

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) stock fell 5.9% to $0.83 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, J.Jill's trading volume reached 67.2K shares. This is 1.92% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.7 million.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) stock decreased by 3.31% to $10.22. This security traded at a volume of 6.5K shares come close, making up 0.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares declined by 2.88% to $0.12. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.1 million, accounting for 5.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) stock declined by 1.41% to $2.81. AYRO's trading volume hit 110 shares by close, accounting for 0.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock fell 1.37% to $2.16. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 23.5K shares, which is 0.32 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.7 million.

Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares declined by 1.37% to $4.33. Jakks Pacific's trading volume hit 1.4K shares by close, accounting for 0.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.9 million.