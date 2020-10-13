12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock increased by 4.44% to $3.47 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 409 shares, which is 0.01 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 million.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock moved upwards by 2.77% to $3.99. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 300 shares, which is 0.11 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.3 million.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) stock increased by 2.12% to $23.6. At the close, HeadHunter Group's trading volume reached 262 shares. This is 0.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL) shares rose 1.3% to $7.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 31.6K shares, which is 2.28 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares increased by 1.26% to $0.48. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.4K, accounting for 0.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.

BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) shares moved upwards by 1.21% to $13.36. This security traded at a volume of 23.1K shares come close, making up 7.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

Losers

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares fell 5.13% to $0.38 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 55.5K shares come close, making up 1.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock decreased by 3.14% to $0.93. At the close, Aqua Metals's trading volume reached 1.8K shares. This is 0.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 million.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock decreased by 2.92% to $1.0. Pyxis Tankers's trading volume hit 2.8K shares by close, accounting for 2.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.

China Ceramics Co (NASDAQ:CCCL) stock declined by 2.92% to $2.33. This security traded at a volume of 13.9K shares come close, making up 2.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.

Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock declined by 2.65% to $1.1. At the close, Professional Diversity's trading volume reached 650 shares. This is 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) stock fell 2.53% to $0.58. This security traded at a volume of 3.3K shares come close, making up 0.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.