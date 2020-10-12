12 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) shares surged 3.53% to $20.79 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, SpartanNash's trading volume reached 76.4K shares. This is 15.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $741.8 million.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) shares surged 2.76% to $1.86. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 9.4K shares, which is 1.89 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $101.2 million.

Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ:WTER) shares increased by 1.29% to $1.57. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.7K, accounting for 0.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $93.5 million.

Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) shares moved upwards by 1.12% to $0.9. At the close, Farmmi's trading volume reached 6.0K shares. This is 0.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) stock increased by 1.11% to $2.73. Trading volume for this security closed at 978, accounting for 0.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $342.3 million.

Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares surged 0.85% to $3.53. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.3K shares, which is 2.83 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock decreased by 10.05% to $6.18 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 644.5K shares, which is 140.86 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock declined by 2.8% to $5.92. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.3K shares, which is 4.71 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) stock decreased by 2.66% to $2.93. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 545 shares, which is 5.89 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.

iHuman (NYSE:IH) stock sank 1.48% to $22.0.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) stock fell 1.31% to $17.37. At the close, United Natural Foods's trading volume reached 76.4K shares. This is 6.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $949.9 million.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares declined by 0.93% to $2.15. At the close, NewAge's trading volume reached 24.5K shares. This is 0.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.0 million.