12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares surged 49.96% to $0.5 during Monday's after-market session. Nxt-ID's trading volume hit 3.2 million shares by close, accounting for 87.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) stock rose 1.96% to $1.04. At the close, ENGlobal's trading volume reached 1.0K shares. This is 0.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.5 million.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares rose 1.79% to $7.38. This security traded at a volume of 291 shares come close, making up 0.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares increased by 1.74% to $20.36. This security traded at a volume of 81.1K shares come close, making up 3.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) stock moved upwards by 1.68% to $3.0. This security traded at a volume of 14.1K shares come close, making up 0.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $161.2 million.

Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) stock increased by 1.64% to $10.49. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 495 shares, which is 0.16 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.2 million.

Losers

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) stock fell 3.78% to $0.62 during Monday's after-market session. Performance Shipping's trading volume hit 132.1K shares by close, accounting for 49.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.3 million.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares fell 3.34% to $0.14. Trading volume for this security closed at 559.7K, accounting for 3.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

China Ceramics Co (NASDAQ:CCCL) stock decreased by 2.07% to $2.37. Trading volume for this security closed at 12.4K, accounting for 2.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.

Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) stock sank 1.81% to $3.26. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.3K, accounting for 1.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares sank 1.61% to $1.23. This security traded at a volume of 9.4K shares come close, making up 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $338.1 million.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) stock decreased by 1.3% to $1.53. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 134.0K shares, which is 2.96 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $82.6 million.