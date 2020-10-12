12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) shares moved upwards by 3.92% to $17.49 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.8K, accounting for 1.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $438.6 million.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares increased by 2.93% to $3.15. This security traded at a volume of 192.8K shares come close, making up 4.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $145.0 million.

8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) stock increased by 2.43% to $16.81. Trading volume for this security closed at 523.3K, accounting for 41.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares increased by 1.47% to $5.49. Trading volume for this security closed at 32.2K, accounting for 2.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.3 billion.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) shares rose 1.13% to $2.68. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.5K shares, which is 0.32 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.6 million.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) stock rose 0.99% to $247.99. At the close, Okta's trading volume reached 32.8K shares. This is 2.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.9 billion.

Losers

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) stock fell 4.28% to $1.12 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Creative Realities's trading volume reached 2.2K shares. This is 0.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.

Peck Holdings (NASDAQ:PECK) shares declined by 2.02% to $8.27. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.0K shares, which is 0.07 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 million.

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock declined by 1.58% to $1.25. At the close, Borqs Technologies's trading volume reached 2.9K shares. This is 0.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.1 million.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) stock fell 1.48% to $6.7. At the close, GoPro's trading volume reached 1.0 million shares. This is 34.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares decreased by 1.44% to $1.38. Trading volume for this security closed at 995, accounting for 0.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.8 million.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) stock declined by 1.28% to $6.98. Trading volume for this security closed at 837, accounting for 0.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million.