12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) stock surged 39.52% to $0.82 during Friday's after-market session. Performance Shipping's trading volume hit 887.8K shares by close, accounting for 549.72% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.4 million.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock moved upwards by 16.71% to $1.1. At the close, Pyxis Tankers's trading volume reached 40.2K shares. This is 49.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) stock rose 7.9% to $1.57. At the close, Diana Shipping's trading volume reached 39.6K shares. This is 13.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $140.1 million.

Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) stock rose 7.4% to $4.06. Highway Holdings's trading volume hit 480.0K shares by close, accounting for 144.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) stock surged 5.09% to $2.68. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 954.1K shares, which is 11.97 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.

Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) shares moved upwards by 4.16% to $3.0. At the close, Euro Tech Hldgs's trading volume reached 704 shares. This is 2.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.

Losers

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares fell 1.78% to $0.89 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 2.1K shares come close, making up 0.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock sank 1.47% to $0.53. BIO-key International's trading volume hit 26.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.

Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) stock decreased by 1.35% to $1.1. Hertz Global Holdings's trading volume hit 98.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $156.5 million.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) shares declined by 0.82% to $27.99. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.1K shares, which is 4.39 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $490.0 million.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares fell 0.78% to $2.6. At the close, FuelCell Energy's trading volume reached 199.0K shares. This is 1.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $548.4 million.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock decreased by 0.72% to $2.77. Trading volume for this security closed at 34.7K, accounting for 1.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.