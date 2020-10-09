12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares increased by 2.95% to $2.09 during Friday's after-market session. Sphere 3D's trading volume hit 210 shares by close, accounting for 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock rose 2.28% to $1.79. At the close, Boxlight's trading volume reached 24.0K shares. This is 0.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.0 million.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock moved upwards by 1.9% to $6.43. AXT's trading volume hit 10.4K shares by close, accounting for 1.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $262.6 million.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) stock rose 1.66% to $3.66. Conduent's trading volume hit 488 shares by close, accounting for 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $765.1 million.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) stock surged 1.25% to $45.99. At the close, II-VI's trading volume reached 213.4K shares. This is 12.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares increased by 1.19% to $0.42. Exela Technologies's trading volume hit 103.4K shares by close, accounting for 1.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.2 million.

Losers

Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) shares fell 5.84% to $15.33 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 142.0K, accounting for 5.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.8 million.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares sank 2.82% to $4.48. Trading volume for this security closed at 29.7K, accounting for 2.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $538.5 million.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) shares declined by 2.29% to $12.4. Amkor Technology's trading volume hit 13.1K shares by close, accounting for 1.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares decreased by 2.16% to $0.89. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 150 shares, which is 0.04 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares declined by 1.92% to $2.56. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 91.9K shares, which is 0.99 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $364.9 million.

Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) stock decreased by 1.87% to $1.05. This security traded at a volume of 5.6K shares come close, making up 0.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.