12 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) shares moved upwards by 6.43% to $0.27 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 79.0K shares come close, making up 2.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.9 million.

Torchlight Energy Res (NASDAQ:TRCH) stock surged 3.72% to $0.34. At the close, Torchlight Energy Res's trading volume reached 309.6K shares. This is 23.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.0 million.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) stock moved upwards by 3.59% to $1.44. At the close, Nine Energy Service's trading volume reached 4.1K shares. This is 1.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.7 million.

Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK) stock surged 3.22% to $12.5. Delek US Hldgs's trading volume hit 187.6K shares by close, accounting for 13.92% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $918.9 million.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) stock moved upwards by 2.64% to $0.18. Trading volume for this security closed at 144.3K, accounting for 2.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.7 million.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) stock rose 1.54% to $0.86. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.8K shares, which is 0.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.

Losers

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) stock declined by 13.34% to $3.25 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Marine Petroleum Trust's trading volume reached 126.9K shares. This is 476.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) stock decreased by 7.24% to $0.41. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 127.5K shares, which is 18.17 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) stock fell 6.41% to $0.29. At the close, Pacific Drilling's trading volume reached 419.1K shares. This is 6.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) shares decreased by 4.01% to $0.24. This security traded at a volume of 74.6K shares come close, making up 1.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) stock sank 1.72% to $2.86. At the close, Southwestern Energy's trading volume reached 1.5 million shares. This is 9.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) shares decreased by 0.99% to $2.02. At the close, Peabody Energy's trading volume reached 102.7K shares. This is 4.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.3 million.