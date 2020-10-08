Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2020 4:38pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock surged 7.14% to $14.1 during Thursday's after-market session. GameStop's trading volume hit 4.4 million shares by close, accounting for 67.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $913.1 million.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) shares surged 3.38% to $100.99. This security traded at a volume of 42.1K shares come close, making up 4.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares moved upwards by 3.28% to $6.61. Trading volume for this security closed at 24.7K, accounting for 1.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $339.0 million.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock increased by 1.68% to $1.81. Yunji's trading volume hit 2.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $384.2 million.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) stock surged 1.47% to $308.49. Wayfair's trading volume hit 92.3K shares by close, accounting for 3.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 billion.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) stock rose 1.13% to $2.68. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.1K shares, which is 0.78 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $129.4 million.

Losers

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock sank 7.61% to $1.7 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.5K shares come close, making up 2.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares decreased by 2.19% to $0.97. At the close, Rave Restaurant Gr's trading volume reached 1.3K shares. This is 0.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) stock sank 1.5% to $4.6. This security traded at a volume of 5.5K shares come close, making up 1.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.8 million.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares fell 1.4% to $39.5. This security traded at a volume of 129.1K shares come close, making up 8.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares fell 1.29% to $0.12. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 919.4K shares, which is 5.27 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) shares declined by 1.05% to $10.4. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 189.9K shares, which is 2.07 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $815.4 million.

 

Related Articles (GME + THO)

GameStop Shares Surge On Microsoft Partnership
12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Understanding GameStop's Unusual Options Activity
This Week's Key Earnings Reports
50 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Recap: Thor Industries Q4 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: After-Hours Center Movers

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.