12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock surged 7.14% to $14.1 during Thursday's after-market session. GameStop's trading volume hit 4.4 million shares by close, accounting for 67.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $913.1 million.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) shares surged 3.38% to $100.99. This security traded at a volume of 42.1K shares come close, making up 4.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares moved upwards by 3.28% to $6.61. Trading volume for this security closed at 24.7K, accounting for 1.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $339.0 million.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock increased by 1.68% to $1.81. Yunji's trading volume hit 2.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $384.2 million.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) stock surged 1.47% to $308.49. Wayfair's trading volume hit 92.3K shares by close, accounting for 3.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 billion.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) stock rose 1.13% to $2.68. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.1K shares, which is 0.78 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $129.4 million.

Losers

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock sank 7.61% to $1.7 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.5K shares come close, making up 2.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares decreased by 2.19% to $0.97. At the close, Rave Restaurant Gr's trading volume reached 1.3K shares. This is 0.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) stock sank 1.5% to $4.6. This security traded at a volume of 5.5K shares come close, making up 1.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.8 million.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares fell 1.4% to $39.5. This security traded at a volume of 129.1K shares come close, making up 8.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares fell 1.29% to $0.12. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 919.4K shares, which is 5.27 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) shares declined by 1.05% to $10.4. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 189.9K shares, which is 2.07 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $815.4 million.