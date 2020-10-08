12 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares rose 15.32% to $4.74 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 88.4K, accounting for 8.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $569.7 million.

Ameri Holdings (NASDAQ:AMRH) shares rose 7.46% to $1.44. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 12.7K shares, which is 2.73 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) shares rose 6.05% to $142.99. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 285.8K shares, which is 13.83 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 billion.

Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) shares rose 4.8% to $17.46. At the close, Alpha & Omega's trading volume reached 13.2K shares. This is 10.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $437.8 million.

8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) shares increased by 2.52% to $16.25. 8x8's trading volume hit 15.0K shares by close, accounting for 1.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) shares moved upwards by 2.4% to $37.08. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 26.1K shares, which is 7.67 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Losers

Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) stock decreased by 3.39% to $2.28 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 19.5K shares come close, making up 3.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.

Peck Holdings (NASDAQ:PECK) shares fell 2.07% to $9.01. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.3K shares, which is 0.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock sank 1.97% to $9.96. At the close, Cleanspark's trading volume reached 15.6K shares. This is 0.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.2 million.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock sank 1.96% to $3.51. Sunworks's trading volume hit 15.4K shares by close, accounting for 0.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.3 million.

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares decreased by 1.86% to $7.95. At the close, SPI Energy's trading volume reached 22.8K shares. This is 0.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.1 million.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares fell 1.82% to $1.08. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.6K, accounting for 0.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.