12 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) shares surged 12.2% to $0.3 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.3 million shares, which is 21.52 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) stock surged 10.98% to $0.36. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 339.3K shares, which is 60.85 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) shares moved upwards by 7.87% to $0.71. Gulfport Energy's trading volume hit 529.7K shares by close, accounting for 12.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.3 million.

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) shares rose 7.33% to $1.17. This security traded at a volume of 44.5K shares come close, making up 18.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) stock rose 3.79% to $0.61. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.1K, accounting for 0.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.9 million.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) shares increased by 2.51% to $2.04. At the close, SandRidge Energy's trading volume reached 12.1K shares. This is 4.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.9 million.

Losers

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares declined by 8.37% to $0.52 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 141.1K, accounting for 74.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) stock fell 4.42% to $1.3. Martin Midstream Partners's trading volume hit 8.8K shares by close, accounting for 2.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) shares sank 4.23% to $0.75. Trading volume for this security closed at 31.6K, accounting for 7.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.9 million.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) stock fell 3.59% to $1.75. This security traded at a volume of 51.0K shares come close, making up 1.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $247.9 million.

American Res (NASDAQ:AREC) shares fell 2.84% to $2.06. American Res's trading volume hit 77.6K shares by close, accounting for 3.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.6 million.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) stock fell 2.72% to $5.38. This security traded at a volume of 87.7K shares come close, making up 1.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.