12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) shares increased by 5.21% to $5.85 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.9 million shares come close, making up 7.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 billion.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) stock rose 3.3% to $20.97. At the close, Groupon's trading volume reached 19.9K shares. This is 0.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $595.4 million.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) stock moved upwards by 2.87% to $17.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 46.1K shares, which is 13.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $883.4 million.

Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMK) shares surged 2.47% to $35.2. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 19.7K shares, which is 2.42 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 billion.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) shares increased by 2.25% to $22.02. Trading volume for this security closed at 16.5K, accounting for 7.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $754.8 million.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) stock surged 2.24% to $18.93. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 263.5K shares, which is 24.12 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Losers

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock declined by 6.05% to $1.4 during Tuesday's after-market session. RealNetworks's trading volume hit 28.2K shares by close, accounting for 3.91% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.5 million.

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares decreased by 2.3% to $0.32. This security traded at a volume of 113.1K shares come close, making up 4.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) shares declined by 1.92% to $5.11. Urban One's trading volume hit 4.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $232.1 million.

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) shares fell 1.3% to $0.82. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.5K shares, which is 0.62 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $109.0 million.

Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX) stock decreased by 1.12% to $2.66. Trading volume for this security closed at 14.7K, accounting for 7.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.0 million.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) stock declined by 1.01% to $7.91. At the close, Magnite's trading volume reached 145.7K shares. This is 6.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days.