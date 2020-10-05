12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock increased by 2.96% to $15.29 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, American Superconductor's trading volume reached 23.3K shares. This is 8.91% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $346.1 million.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) stock rose 2.66% to $13.12. Knoll's trading volume hit 43.1K shares by close, accounting for 12.92% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $664.4 million.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares surged 2.51% to $1.61. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 795 shares, which is 0.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.

R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares increased by 2.11% to $1.45. Trading volume for this security closed at 12.5K, accounting for 1.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $103.3 million.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) stock moved upwards by 1.52% to $1.33. At the close, Ocean Power Technologies's trading volume reached 1.1 million shares. This is 50.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.

Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock increased by 1.04% to $0.95. Professional Diversity's trading volume hit 330 shares by close, accounting for 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.

Losers

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares fell 2.89% to $3.7 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 22.7K shares, which is 0.77 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) stock declined by 1.88% to $22.97. Systemax's trading volume hit 6.5K shares by close, accounting for 9.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $860.6 million.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares sank 1.56% to $0.15. At the close, Castor Maritime's trading volume reached 2.9K shares. This is 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock fell 1.53% to $0.46. At the close, Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's trading volume reached 32.1K shares. This is 0.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.6 million.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) stock decreased by 1.48% to $4.0. This security traded at a volume of 3.6K shares come close, making up 4.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.

China Ceramics Co (NASDAQ:CCCL) shares fell 1.41% to $2.1. China Ceramics Co's trading volume hit 833 shares by close, accounting for 0.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.