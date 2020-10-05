12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) shares moved upwards by 30.82% to $149.01 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.0 million shares, which is 52.35 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock rose 6.52% to $0.98. This security traded at a volume of 1.3 million shares come close, making up 34.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares rose 2.01% to $27.3. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.9K shares, which is 0.77 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) stock rose 1.74% to $11.69. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.6K shares, which is 0.24 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.4 million.

9F (NASDAQ:JFU) shares moved upwards by 1.59% to $0.92. This security traded at a volume of 1.0K shares come close, making up 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.3 million.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) stock rose 1.2% to $275.88. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 64.8K shares, which is 6.02 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 billion.

Losers

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock sank 4.07% to $1.18 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 93.6K, accounting for 2.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock declined by 3.87% to $2.49. Sunworks's trading volume hit 76.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.4 million.

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock sank 2.34% to $6.7. SPI Energy's trading volume hit 78.3K shares by close, accounting for 1.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $97.8 million.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock decreased by 1.71% to $2.31. Trading volume for this security closed at 15.3K, accounting for 0.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.4 million.

Peck Holdings (NASDAQ:PECK) stock decreased by 1.39% to $7.1. At the close, Peck Holdings's trading volume reached 333 shares. This is 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.6 million.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) shares fell 1.35% to $245.16. Palo Alto Networks's trading volume hit 90.9K shares by close, accounting for 7.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 billion.