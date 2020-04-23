Market Overview

6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 23, 2020 5:11pm   Comments
Gainers

  • World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE: WWE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ: EDSA) shares are trading higher after the company reported it entered into an exclusive license agreement with Novimmune and obtained exclusive rights to certain know-how, patents and data relating to monoclonal antibodies targeting TLR4 & CXCL10.

Losers

  • Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH) shares are trading lower after the company cut FY20 adjusted EPS guidance.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

