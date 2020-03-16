Market Overview

4 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2020 5:00pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company issued Q1 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Repay (NASDAQ: RPAY) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE: TME) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales results were higher year over year.

Losers

  • Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Posted-In: After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

