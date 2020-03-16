4 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company issued Q1 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Repay (NASDAQ: RPAY) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE: TME) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales results were higher year over year.
Losers
- Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
